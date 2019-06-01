‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Allegedly Vacationing With David Eason After Losing Custody

Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s lives are in turmoil, and they’re just trying to get away.

Radar Online report that the couple is in Washington D.C. on what they’re allegedly treating as a “vacation.” This is an odd move from the couple, being as they’re fighting for custody of their children, who were all recently removed from their home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jenelle and David went to Washington, DC after they had the kids taken away from them,” an alleged “insider” told the outlet. “They lost custody on Friday and jetted off to Washington, DC for a day trip on Saturday.”

Evans’ representatives did comment to the outlet, saying that the trip was for business, specifically about Evans’ cosmetics line, JE Cosmetics. However, the outlet’s source made it seem the pair was still enjoying themselves while traveling.

“Jenelle and David are just treating this time like it is a vacation,” the source said. “They seem to be enjoying having no kids and no responsibilities.”

The report comes out as Eason allegedly had a heated moment at a visitation with their four kids. At the visitation center, Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, refused to see her father.

“Jenelle and David had a supervised visit at the visitation center with all four kids today,” a source speaking to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup said. “Jace and Ensley were there, as was Kaiser. Maryssa came but refused to see David so he left. He said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good.”

“Jenelle and David are saying Maryssa is a liar,” Radar’s source said of the situation, with another source adding, “She had an attitude during the visit.”

All this stems from the controversy that erupted when Eason killed the family’s dog. He claimed he did it after the dog bit the couple’s youngest child, 2-year-old Ensley, but most believe he overreacted by murdering the animal.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” Eason wrote alongside a video of the alleged biting incident. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @easondavid88