‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Sued Over Credit Card Debt

New Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline is facing a lawsuit over her credit card debt.

According to Marion County Superior Court documents obtained by Radar Online, Midland Funding, LLC filed a lawsuit against the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum on April 4, 2018 after she failed to pay more than $1,000 on her Best Buy credit card.

“Defendant has failed to pay the Plaintiff the remaining balance of its account in the sum of $1,285.75, with post-judgment interest at 8% per annum until satisfied,” the court papers read.

The case remains active and Cline has not yet commented on it.

Thankfully for Cline, she will have plenty of money rolling in to pay off all of her debt, as she was recently announced as the newest member of the Teen Mom 2 cast. Her casting was revealed by Kailyn Lowry and Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Lowell during the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this week.

“I was nervous, I had a little mini panic attack before I came,” Cline admitted. “I can’t believe they would want me on this show that’s been on for 10 years.”

Cline, who appeared on Teen Mom spinoff series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant and is the mother to daughter Kloie, 1, whom she shares with ex Sean Austin, added that her storyline in the upcoming season will largely focus on her family life, as “both of my parents were just incarcerated.”

“They’ve been strung out for so long, they’re like binge addicts, where they’ll binge [on drugs] and then they’ll be okay. And then it’s like a fairytale for like a month and it’s like I have my mom back, my mommy is back,” she explained. “It hurts because I’ve grown up and I haven’t had my mom there. My heart was hurting because my real dad committed suicide when I was 6 months old.”

Cline will be taking over the role left vacant after MTV axed former star Jenelle Evans as a result of her ongoing child custody battle and her husband David Eason’s shooting death of their family dog Nugget.

The network made the announcement in April, revealing that they had “stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

MTV had stopped filming with Eason in February of 2018 due to safety concerns.

A brand new season of Teen Mom OG premieres Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.