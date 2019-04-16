‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals She Wants Another Baby

Leah Messer is looking to add another little one to her family — but the Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t think the time is right for now.

In Monday’s episode of the MTV series, Messer met with her OBGYN to determine the form of birth control that would work for her after getting more serious with boyfriend Jason Jordan. While she admitted to using the Plan B pill “as needed,” the mother-of-three wanted to get on something more stable to ensure there was no surprise in their relatively new relationship.

“As crazy as it sounds, I would want to have another kid,” Messer told a friend. “I would. Like, I miss the baby stage, and I love kids so much.”

She continued, “Not even just that, I want to share that with the person I am gonna spend the rest of my life with.”

It was too soon to see if that person would be Jordan, however, she confessed, telling the friend, “Maybe it’ll be Jason, I hope it is because I love him and I want to be with him, but I’m also not ready for a kid right now.”

While she was interested in getting another IUD, the gynecologist told Messer her uterus’ unusual shape wouldn’t be conducive for the implant. And while the MTV personality said she was “tempted” to try the pill, being much more responsible than she was as a teen with taking the medication, she ended up going with the Nuvaring, which she was using before but caused issues with her skin breaking out.

It was probably for the best, with Messer and Jordan splitting for the second time in March.

“Some things are meant to happen, just not meant to be,” she wrote on Instagram after news broke. “Some things are meant to come into your life, just not meant to stay.”

Recently, she told Us Weekly that the relationship was through for good this time.

“It’s definitely done. Last time, he was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance,’” she told the outlet. “It was just a toxic relationship.”

While she didn’t go into depth as to the reason for the toxicity, she did tease that being on a reality show definitely makes it difficult to find someone genuine in romance.

“You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it,” she said. “Being on TV makes it difficult dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

