Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus Gang up on Leah Messer After Podcast Appearance

Teen Mom 2 drama stirred itself up off-camera over the weekend when cast members Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus ganged up on Leah Messer after she appeared on fellow co-star Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast.

While she was on the podcast, the interview-shy Messer spoke about the latest Teen Mom 2 reunion in which Evans’ husband David Eason allegedly pulled out a knife while filming a party and began popping balloons.

“The reunion was a mess!” Messer said on the podcast. “My friend [who went with me] was terrified [after David pulled out a knife]. She was right there and she thought one of the producers was going to get stabbed in the face, which is not OK! I don’t even remember if it was because they were not serving any more alcohol or…but we were there for work! I mean, you can have a few drinks socially but, it’s not that appropriate.”

After co-host Lowry declared she doesn’t want her kids around Eason, Messer added that her kids will “never go back to a reunion.” (Aleeah was the only of Messer’s three daughters who was present at the October reunion.)

While Messer chatted about other issues on the podcast, which will be posted next week, Evans and DeJesus caught wind of Messer’s words about Evans’ husband Eason.

“Hey @TM2LeahDawn , last time I recalled… the kids weren’t at the New Years party we were ‘working at’. Stop being so dramatic. My name or my husbands should never come of if your mouth, but for a podcast and ratings?! Of course,” Evans tweeted at Messer on Sunday, adding the hashtag #Fake.

DeJesus, who got into a verbal argument with Lowry and Messer at the reunion in the makeup room, joined in on Evans’ Twitter drama.

“Still talking about the New Year’s Eve party?” she tweeted back at Evans with three sobbing emojis.

“Omg yes, it never ends with anyone. When I comment back [I’m] the bad one, just like we talked about lol,” Evans tweeted back at DeJesus.

DeJesus responded with a definitive answer summing up her thoughts on the tea Messer spilled while on the podcast: “F— em.”

Messer has yet to respond to Evans and DeJesus’ comments.

It was a weekend full of Twitter drama for Evans, as she faced backlash Friday after claiming that husband Eason’s former partner is facing jail time for violating their custody agreement.

“We have a court date Feb. 20 for David’s son’s custody, and his baby mama is probably going to jail for violating his custody order,” she wrote along with a smiley face emoji.

According to InTouch, Evans’ fans were quick to point out the fact that she’s said in the past that she regained custody of her son Jace, which didn’t happen.

Radar Online previously released documents revealing that Eason and Olivia Leedham are fighting over their son, Kaden. “Plaintiff [Olivia] has communicated to Defendant [David] that she has unilaterally decided to cease any contact or communication between Defendant and the minor child,” the documents read.

“Plaintiff has refused to allow the weekend and holiday visitation specified in the court order.”

According to David, his ex is trying to keep his child from seeing him. “Plaintiff does not support the importance of Defendant’s continuing presence in the minor child’s life and is not willing to create a positive environment for the minor child’s development by ensuring defendant’s continuing relationship with the minor child,” the docs continued.

They also state: Needham “does not recognize the importance of allowing the minor child to freely love both parents and does not encourage the minor child to respect and love Defendant.”

Evans saying Needham could face jail time sounds plausible since the former couple is fighting in the court system, but fans were quick to tell Evans she was not taking the delicate situation the right way.

“I don’t have children but shouldn’t you NOT be happy that your (step)child’s mother is going to jail? You know for the child’s sake and boring things like that…” one Redditor commented. Another added, “Smiley face?!? Wtf Jenelle. She sure doesn’t have that kid’s best interest in mind. Kids need both parents. It’s called attachments.”

