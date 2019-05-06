‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s Kids Hilariously Weigh in on Jason Jordan Split in New Clip

Leah Messer may be working out her feelings for ex Jason Jordan after the two called off their relationship, but the Teen Mom 2 star’s daughters clearly know where they stand.

In a clip of Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV series, Messer worries about telling Aliannah, 9, Aleeah, 9, and Adalynn, 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He didn’t look like a prince.” 👑 Let’s just say Addie has BIG expectations for anyone who dates her mommy @TM2LeahDawn. #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/cIFzLWewdk — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) May 3, 2019

“The girls have mixed feelings about Jason, but I’m sure they’ll be fine with the breakup,” she says to the camera as she prepared to sit down with the trio, only to realized Addie had already spilled the beans to her sisters.

“I told you, I don’t like him,” the outspoken Aleeah tells her mom.

“I didn’t like him either, he wasn’t cute to me,” Addie chimes in. “He was not handsome. He was not cute. He didn’t look like a prince. He was stupid and dumb.”

While Messer tries to get her girls to lay off a little, Aleeah reveals her biggest problem with her mom’s former beau, saying, “He kind of hogged you.”

“He hogged me?” Messer asks her. “Like he was trying to take me away from you?”

Upon getting sad nods from all three, Messer assures them, “Well, no one can ever take me away from you ever, ever, ever.”

That doesn’t mean she plans on holding off dating when she finds someone who feels like a right fit for the family, the reality personality adds.

“As you know, mommy’s not with you guys’ dads, so I’m going to date around,” she reminds the trio. “I’m not going to be single forever, because one day you guys are going to grow up, and I don’t want to be that single cat lady while you guys are out at college doing your thing.”

That doesn’t mean Addie isn’t holding out hope, telling her mom she wants her to marry dad Jeremy Calvert, whom Messer divorced in 2015.

“Oh gosh,” Messer says, laughing, “I’ve already did that. Oh my God.”

After Messer and Jordan called things off in March after dating on and off for about a year, she told Us Weekly, “It’s definitely done. Last time, he was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance. It was just a toxic relationship.”

“You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it,” she added. “Being on TV makes it difficult dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV