'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Experiences COVID-19 Scare Amid Health Issues

✖

Over the past few episodes of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer has been preoccupied with a health scare after she found a lump in her breast. On Tuesday night's episode of the MTV series, Messer and her family experienced yet another, unfortunate, health scare when a student at her kids' school tested positive for COVID-19. Not only did they have to navigate that difficult situation, but a member of their family did end up testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of the episode.

The episode began with Messer dropping off her twin daughters, Aleeah and Aliannah, with their father, her ex-husband Corey Simms. While dropping them off, she told her ex that she recently got her breast checked out in order to give him a heads up if their children have any questions. In turn, Simms said that he will support Messer amid this situation and that he will go to her if their daughters do raise any serious concerns about it. A day after the meet-up, Messer got word from the twins' school that one of their classmates tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, they would have to go back to 100% remote learning. The reality star explained that she had a doctor's appointment scheduled regarding her aforementioned health issue, but she would no longer be able to attend as her kids were exposed to the respiratory illness.

After she and her kids tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times, Messer says that it's alright for her youngest daughter, Adalynn, to visit her dad, Jeremy Calvert. However, the family isn't out of the woods yet as far as COVID-19 is concerned. Later on, Calvert explains to the camera that he tested positive for COVID-19. Understandably, this means that the rest of the family is on high alert given that Adalynn recently came into contact with him. Messer has especially raised her concerns for her daughter, Ali, who has muscular dystrophy and is immunocompromised.

Messer and her family have been dealing with quite a lot as of late. During the May 4 episode, the Teen Mom 2 star recounted how she found a lump in her right breast, which prompted her to seek treatment in order to get it checked out. She was later told by her doctor that it was a benign tumor and they would have to monitor its growth. Despite the fact that she raised concerns about having surgery to get it removed (due to her past struggles with drug addiction), Messer was adamant that she would do what needs to be done to put her health first. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.