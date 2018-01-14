Leah Messer ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ About Daughter Wearing Makeup

Teen Mom 2 cast member Leah Messer has responded to fans who slammed her for allowing her daughter to wear makeup.

After she posted photos of Aleeah Grace on Instagram in her cheerleading uniform and a face full of makeup, her followers were divided on how much makeup the 8-year-old should be wearing.

Messer predicted the comments that would be out in full force and addressed the choice in her caption.

“It’s that time of year again!#cheerseason#aleeahgrace #aaa #mygrace #famous #superstars #cheerleading #nonegativitiy,” she wrote. “YES, SHE’S WEARING MAKEUP, Bye.”

Users still came out in full force to question the reality fixtrure’s parenting.

“I’m all for cheerleading but is there really a full on need for heavy foundation?? Glitter eyeshadow and lipstick at a young age whilst doing it seems fine, but to be caked in foundation…Children should not be wearing makeup bc they will be sexualized even more so by the pedos,” one fan commented.

Others came to the mama’s defense, even joking that they wish they had her skills.

“My makeup doesn’t even look this good,” one user joked.

Messer isn’t the first Teen Mom regular to be called out for letting her young daughter wear makeup. Recently, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham was slammed for daughter Sophia’s beauty tutorials.

The two aren’t letting the negativity stop them from expanding Sophia’s beauty empire, however.

“It’s great to be watching her. Sophia started school. She’s doing homeschooling, so she gets to come to more events and that’s awesome,” Abraham said. “I decided to do that because, at school, I didn’t really want to make it about the bullying, dating, those things. It’s focusing more on her studies, traveling the world if she wants to do that while she is going to school. She’s doing more runway so she’ll be at New York Fashion Week. She has a lot going on and this just helps her be the better her.”