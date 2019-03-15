‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s Daughter Admitted to the Hospital

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer revealed on Thursday that her 6-year-old daughter, Adalynn Faith, was sick and in the hospital.

“Even though she’s sick she was making everyone laugh in the ET. WHAT. A. DAY. Keep our girl in your prayers!” Messer, 26, captioned an Instagram gallery of photos of Addie in her hospital bed.

In one photo, Addie smiles at the camera in a purple gown, blue pants and a hospital bracelet. In other photos, she jokingly grimaced while wrapped in a white blanket.

A representative for Messer told PEOPLE that Addie was suffering from an infection. The rep said she was being treated with antibiotics and monitored closely and appeared to be on the mend.

In a video on her Instagram Story, Messer showed her followers a spot under Addie’s ear that was swollen.

“Underneath the ear’s swollen, like all of this right here,” she explained while caressing the sides of Addie’s neck and her ponytail. “It hurts her.”

Messer’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares Addie, was also waiting at the hospital to support his daughter, Messer’s representative said, adding that Calvert came into the emergency room from out of town.

The 30-year-old dad shared a photo form the hospital of him and Addie snuggling on the bed.

“Hospital with this little one all day, I hope my baby girl starts feeling better,” he captioned the photo, adding that hashtags #daddysgirl, #mybabygirl and #addie.

Messer and Calvert married in 2012 and separated in 2015 after Calvert’s work began taking him further away from their home. Season 6 of Teen Mom 2 ended with Calvert filing for divorce.

Despite their breakup, they have continued to co-parent Addie without issue. Messer is also mom to 9-year-old twin girls, Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope, with ex-husband Corey Simms. Ali’s battle with muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass, has been featured prominently on the MTV series.

Meanwhile, Messer reportedly split with boyfriend Jason Jordan again. Us Weekly reported this week that the two split a couple of weeks ago, although neither appear to have publicly acknowledged the breakup. The couple first met in the summer of 2018 but broke up for the first time in October.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.