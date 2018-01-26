Kailyn Lowry Confuses Fans With Cryptic Ronda Rousey Tweet

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry puzzled her Twitter followers on Friday when she sent out a cryptic tweet about the Ronda Rousey-Holly Holm UFC fight from years ago.

Ronda rousey got holly a couple times but holly still won… — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

The 25-year-old mom appeared to be in good spirits Friday after tweeting that she was closing on her new home. “So many good things happening,” she wrote.

But a few hours later, she sent a few odd tweets concerning the infamous Rousey-Holm fight.

“Ronda rousey got holly a couple times but holly still won…” she wrote.

There’s never been a time where i got knocked down & didnt get back up — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

Fans responded in confusion, with one writing, “wtf? did you get hacked?” and another saying “You’re just now seeing that fight?”

However, Lowry cleared up the confusion a bit when she sent another tweet.

“There’s never been a time where i got knocked down & didnt get back up,” she wrote.

The series of tweets seem to relay that although Rousey got a few killer punches in against Holm in their 2015 matchup, Holm was still able to get back up and win the fight.

“Fall down seven times, get up eight,” one fan wrote.

“I think this is more of a inspirational point of never give up,” one said.

Lowry’s inspirational tweets come a day after she revealed that she believes she’s the most bullied member of the Teen Mom franchise.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”

Lowry, who recently decided last-minute not to go through with a plastic surgery appointment, said the comments made about her are part of what causes her to have a low self-esteem.

“It makes me second-guess every move I make, diminishes any confidence I may or may not have left and causes me to stay guarded at all times,” she said.

“I wanted to get surgery because of this, but at the last minute, I realized I don’t want to go through it again and I think I can lose weight on my own, so I canceled,” continued the MTV cast member, who previously underwent a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck in January 2016.

But Lowry tries to keep her spirits up. “I don’t think there is anything I can do to help this. It’s not going to go away,” she added. “I think it’s getting progressively worse. … I’m probably the most hated mom on the franchise.”

Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who is the father of her 4-year-old Lincoln, appear to be on the mend after his explosive relationship with Briana DeJesus ended earlier this month. Lowry and DeJesus feuded throughout their short romance, but now that she’s out of the picture, Marroquin even appeared on his ex-wife’s podcast, Coffee and Convos to discuss his relationship status.

“I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions,” Marroquin said.

“Hmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that,” Lowry replied.

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the 25-year-old dad responded. “There is nothing juicy to spill, to be honest with you.”