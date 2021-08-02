'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Takes Big Step Toward Having More Kids

✖

Kailyn Lowry is in the process of freezing her eggs to increase the likelihood of being able to have more children in the future. The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her fertility plans on the first part of the MTV show's season reunion, saying she was moving forward with egg harvesting already when she learned she had polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it more difficult to get pregnant.

"I’m not even saying I would have more [kids], I just want the possibility, if five years from now, I do meet the love of my life and we want to have kids, I have healthy eggs," the reality star said in the July 27 episode. Lowry is mom to son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 1, with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry opened up in March on her Coffee Convos podcast about being diagnosed with PCOS, explaining of her symptoms, "I was having such heavy periods. I was bleeding through three and four changes of clothes per day during my period … and I would bleed through my mattress. I would bleed through everything." When she first learned she had cysts on her ovaries, the mother-of-four said she "literally cried [herself] to sleep" in fear of cancer, but now she's learning to live with her hormonal disorder.

Lowry is currently dealing with another kind of health crisis after coming back from Punta Cana with her Teen Mom co-star Leah Messer. The reality star took to her Instagram Story Saturday to reveal she had to cancel the birthday party for Lux and Creed due to an "off the charts" headache. Soon after, she revealed she had lost her sense of smell and taste, leading fans to suspect she had contracted COVID-19 while traveling.

Lowry has spoken out previously about not wanting to get vaccinated against the virus that has killed more than 613,000 people in the U.S. alone. In April 2020, one of the podcaster's followers asked her on Twitter, "I'm curious Kail, when a vaccine for this virus is made will you or the kids get one?" Lowry responded quickly, "Absolutely not."

Lowry's podcasting partner, Vee Rivera, revealed on her Instagram Story Monday that she had tested positive for COVID, but was recovering well, as she had been vaccinated. Rivera did not share publicly where she might have picked up the virus but said she was isolating away from her husband and daughter, who both had tested negative.