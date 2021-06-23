'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Opens up About PCOS Diagnosis

✖

Kailyn Lowry opened about a serious matter on Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2 — her PCOS diagnosis. Lowry explained to her Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. She also opened up about how the diagnosis could affect her ability to have more kids in the future.

At the top of the episode, Lowry explained that she's been dealing with a few different health issues. She said that she's been experiencing heavy periods and that she's had a difficult time losing weight. The reality star went to the doctor to find the root of her problems, and they later told her that she had PCOS. More specifically, Lowry said that the doctor informed her that there were multiple cysts on her ovaries and that her symptoms were a sign that she has PCOS. The mom-of-four said that it's unclear how she developed this illness, but it is something that she will have to manage for the foreseeable future.

Lowry said that she would be taking one very specific step in light of her PCOS diagnosis, as she explained to Chrisley that she would be freezing her eggs. She said that PCOS could affect her ability to conceive naturally in the future if she does want to have another child. So, she will be undergoing an egg retrieval so that she would able to have another biological child if she wants to. Although, she did tell Chrisley that she was a bit nervous about the procedure.

The Teen Mom star said that the hardest part about this whole situation is dealing with negativity from users online. Lowry said that she has been receiving countless "harsh" messages from trolls regarding her weight. She noted that it's been especially difficult to see those messages given that her PCOS diagnosis, which can affect one's ability to lose weight, is something that is out of her control.

In May, Lowry opened up about her PCOS diagnosis to Us Weekly. She explained to the publication that she would be undergoing egg retrieval to potentially have more kids in the future, but she noted that she has no immediate plans to expand her family (Lowry is already a mom to four young sons). The reality star shared, "I don't have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I'm going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that's what I want. You know, my kids are getting older."