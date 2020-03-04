‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Stirs Social Media in Nude Photo Shoot Showing off Baby Bump

Kailyn Lowry’s Icelandic maternity photoshoot turned out to be far more than a special moment between mother and baby, sparking everything from public ridicule to drama with her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

The MTV star revealed last month she is expecting her fourth child with ex Chris Lopez, a little boy, but has been open about how anxiety is making it difficult to enjoy this pregnancy. So when her maternity photo, taken while she was on vacation in Iceland, started getting negative attention, Lowry was quick to delete the snap.

The internet is forever, however, and Teen Mom 2 fans were quick to comment on the screenshots of the post that were preserved. Keep scrolling to see how the drama surrounding the photo proceeded with DeJesus and more reactions from Lowry’s followers.

Maternity Shoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teen Mom en Español (@es_teenmom) on Mar 1, 2020 at 12:13pm PST

The photo that started it all features the expectant reality personality, clad only in a pair of boots and standing next to a horse in a dark and moody stable. Lowry showed off her growing baby bump and her multiple tattoos in the post, but made the photo Instagram appropriate with a black heart emoji covering her breast.

Questioning

For most of Lowry’s followers, the maternity shoot was more confusing than anything.

I’m so confused. How is the horse relevant? Chelsea at least raises chickens. Is that Kail’ss horse? Why is she naked but also wearing Uggs? pic.twitter.com/r4mApxDCsH — Amanda Navarro 🕷 (@NAVARROnotDave) March 3, 2020

Right!?? It’s just so bizarre. Not only the pose, but the whole set up.

It has a dark & dreary feel to it, the horse looks too small, the position of both horse & Kail, the weird figure ghost like child on the horse😂. All of it is just so weird and awful. — Kasey (@lilweedbubble) March 3, 2020

Not Body Shaming

Others wanted to make clear they weren’t body shaming Lowry, but simply disapproving of the photo altogether.

I was not body shaming Kail you nitwits. I was simply stating that her posing naked in a stinky ass barn with a horses face 1 inch from her vagina, only to put an emoji over her nipple was a hard ass “no mam”! — gabz (@GabbbyD) March 2, 2020

I agree. No body shaming either cause I’m her size if not bigger and have had 3 kids too. But this is definitely a little weird lol. — Mariah David (@KingRiah69) March 3, 2020

Embarrassment

Some Teen Mom 2 fans were concerned for Lowry’s children — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and 2-year-old Lux — saying the boys would be embarrassed to have that kind of photo of their mother out publicly.

Im sorry but Kail is a public figure. Putting that pic online is so detrimental to her children. I would have died if all my classmates, teachers, etc., saw my mom standing naked with a horse holding a barely there baby bump with dad #3/4 — Angie🎩 (@angieohmy83) March 1, 2020

We all thought Kail’s kids would die from measles but it’s actually from embarrassment 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Wayward Daughter (@Waywardaughter0) March 2, 2020

Briana’s Response

The real drama began, however, when DeJesus decided to weigh in on the photo. The Teen Mom 2 co-star has feuded with her pregnant castmate in the past while dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, so when she responded to a screenshot of the photoshoot with laughing emojis, it was all too much for Lowry, who brought up the time DeJesus’ ex, Shakiel “Shoc” Brown, shared intimate photos and video of the star after their split.

Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #yikes but remember the time shock posted the video y’all having sex? 😂😭😂😭 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 2, 2020

After that low blow, DeJesus went even lower, telling Lowry to “continue getting beat up” by Lopez, whom Lowry accused of abuse in a restraining order request earlier this year.

Girl shut the fuck up! Lol go continue getting beat up by Chris ✌🏼 lol — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) March 2, 2020

The Backlash

That struck Teen Mom 2 fans the wrong way, who turned on DeJesus to scold her for encouraging violence against another woman.

Vile to lol at her to get beat up by Chris. I wouldn’t wish my worse enemy to beat up. Domestic violence isn’t something to laugh at!! In a world we’re you can be anything be kind!! — sianamy27 (@sianamy26) March 2, 2020

This is disgusting.. shame on you.. — Erica Gentry (@Shady0579) March 2, 2020

