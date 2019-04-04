‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Is Not Speaking to Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry‘s relationship with Chris Lopez just got a little rockier. The Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly that she and Lopez, with whom she shares 17-month-old son Lux, aren’t in communication, and that he did not attend her 27th birthday party in March.

Last week, the mom of three told PEOPLE that things with her and Lopez were “horrible.”

“I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” she said. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

She said she’s no longer waiting for him to commit. “I’ve ruined other relationships for him and then it didn’t work out. So at this point, I can’t convince him of what he’s done to me,” she said. “I’ve stuck around long enough.”

She said that not only did Lopez not attend her birthday party, but that he also did not bring their son. “Everybody in his family was invited and nobody came, including the baby,” she said. “This is how it goes with me and him. They’re either really good or they’re really bad.”

Lowry had previously told Us Weekly that her relationship with Lopez was complicated.

“I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together, if that makes any sense,” she said at the time of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids next month!”

“Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show,” she added. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s watched [exes] Jo [Rivera], Javi [Marroquin] and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them … and I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

Three months before that, Lowry told the publication that she “ideally” would have liked Lopez to be the father of her next child. But the pair’s relationship has been rockier than ever in recent month. In a March episode of Teen Mom 2, Lopez sent Lowry a text meant for his ex — but then texted her to tell her that he loved her.

In another episode, she was initially elated when he attended her Pothead hair line launch party — so much so that she invited him to spend the night in her hotel room. But the following morning, she admitted to sister Mikaila Shelburne that she was more confused than ever as to where she stood with him.

“I always hate him and then he shows up,” Lowry admitted to her sister the next morning. “What does that mean for me and Chris? Who the f— knows.”

Along with sharing Lux with Lopez, Lowry also has two other children from previous relationships: 7-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 aris Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.