‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reflects on Changing Relationship With Jenelle Evans in New Clip

It’s hard to remember a time when Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans weren’t sniping at one another, but the Teen Mom 2 castmates used to be thick as thieves.

In a sneak peek clip of Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, Lowry reflected on her relationship with Evans during a recording of her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos.

Joined by special guest Amber Portwood, who despite being a Teen Mom OG cast member, got into it with Evans in a series of Instagram Lives after Evans’ mom joked about killing Lowry, the two looked back on what has gone down.

“I’m like, who is this?” Portwood said of learning of the comments made about Lowry and Evans setting ablaze a peace offering gift sent by her co-star.

Portwood admitted she might have come on strong with her initial takedown of Evans, telling Lowry of the escalation, “Then she tried to add in my name with it, because I went after her and I freaked out, honestly. Then they came after me in a disgusting way, talking about my man [boyfriend Andrew Glennon], which don’t ever do that. Ever. Don’t come for my man.”

Evans clapped back immediately, criticizing Portwood, who has dealt with depression and bipolar disorder for years, for being a bad mother. “The thing is, it’s just disgusting how she came back,” the MTV personality continued. “So when I responded, I wasn’t proud of how I responded to be honest. And then she blocked me.”

Lowry added of the fiery feuding, “It’s so weird, because Jenelle and I would say, ‘We’re the closest,’ in the beginning of Teen Mom 2. So it’s weird to think about how things were then.”

As the mother-of-three added that she didn’t have a problem with any of the girls, including Briana DeJesus until the last two years, Portwood chimed in, “I hate how much you guys fight.”

“Which is weird,” Lowry added, “Because we remember when everyone on OG didn’t get along with [Farrah Abraham] and then we all got along, so it was different.”

“I was actually friends with Farrah,” Portwood replied.

“It’s weird, because looking at the dynamic, how we all started to how we are now, we were a unit and now we’re not,” Lowry recalled, with Portwood noting, “It’s sad.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV