‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Promises Her ‘Side of the Story’ in New Book

Kailyn Lowry is ready to tell her story outside the Teen Mom 2 lens.

The MTV personality tweeted Tuesday that her new book, “A Letter of Love” was one step closer to its publishing date, and that it would provide a new perspective on her life story, which viewers have seen play out first on 16 and Pregnant and then on Teen Mom 2.

“Beyond excited! My publisher @iamardreorie just delivered the news that copies of my new book ‘A Letter of Love’ is printing and the support from you guys has been overwhelming! I’m finally telling my side of the story, my way,” she tweeted.

Lowry’s book, being put out by 13 & Joan Publishing, is currently available for pre-order, and is, as the title implies, a letter written to her three sons, Isaac, 8, Lincoln, 4, and Lux, 1.

“The book was an apology letter to Lux for basically the mess he was born into and how bad I feel,” the 25-year-old told Radar Online in January. “But now it’s to all three of them.”

Lowry is referring to her relationship, or non-relationship, with Lux’s dad Chris Lopez when she mentions “the mess” into which Lux was born, as well as her complicated relationships with her other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

“I feel bad and I’m nervous about how a lot of my decisions will impact them or affect them,” the reality personality added. “So I’m apologizing to all of them and I want them to know how much I love them and I’m working now to pick up the pieces.”

“There is so much that the world has yet to see of Kail and her talents,” publishing house CEO Ardre Orie also told the publication. “She is insightful and knows exactly what she wants to communicate through her writing. Her new projects will reveal so much about her as a mother and as a person. While the world watches and is led to believe that they have the full story, there is always more to be told.”

Lowry has already penned booked before, including “Hustle and Heart,” “Love is Bubblegum” and “Pride Over Pity.”

“I’ve experienced so much over the years but most importantly, I’ve learned a lot,” Lowry said of her book deal at the time. “I know that there are tons of mothers just like me in the world who are strong but also need support. Just because you’re strong, doesn’t mean that you don’t need help.”

“A Letter of Love” begins its release Feb. 14, 2019.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: KailLowry.com