'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry's One Regret From Filming

Kailyn Lowry has been a part of the Teen Mom family for years. She originally appeared on 16 & Pregnant and later transitioned over to Teen Mom 2. While she has shared a lot on the television programs, Lowry opened up on her Coffee Convos podcast about the one moment that she regrets about her time on reality TV, per The Sun.

Lowry told her Coffee Convos co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, that she has been thinking a lot about the kind of content that she wants shown on Teen Mom 2. According to the reality star, her time on the series has made her realize that there are some things from her personal life that shouldn't be shared. She explained, "Over time I think I've learned certain things should be filmed and certain things shouldn't be filmed. But if I'm being completely transparent that's more of my kids are old enough to google and see these things." As for what, in particular, she regrets from her time on Teen Mom 2, she said that one situation with her ex-husband, Javin Marroquin, sticks out.

"Maybe when I pushed Javi that's a real thing. That really occurred, and that really humiliating and embarrassing and immediately I put myself into therapy. But I can explain that to my kids now," Lowry said. "If I was to do that today, and even if I did all those things — go to therapy and everything — how would I explain that. It's just a little bit different. I know better. So I want to do better. 100 percent I can relate to that." During an episode of Teen Mom 2 that aired in 2012, Lowry and Marroquin got into a fight. Their fight escalated to where Lowry could be seen grabbing Marroquin by the neck of his shirt and pushing him. The two, who share son Lincoln, wed in September 2012. They split in May 2016.

The MTV personality went on to say that she does want to be transparent with what she shows on Teen Mom 2. However, she's going to put her foot down when it comes to content that she doesn't want her children to see in the future. Lowry said, "I think there's certain things I still wouldn't film, but not to not be transparent, but for purposes that my kids are going to be able to see this, and I don't feel like I need it to be edited down a certain way and have to explain the edited version down."