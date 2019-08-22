‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Lashes out at Ex Javi Marroquin, Says She Might Start Leaking His Personal Issues

Don’t get on Kailyn Lowry’s bad side. The Teen Mom 2 star is threatening to release some information that she believes will cast a bad light on her ex, Javi Marroquin. She took to Twitter on Wednesday to air her frustration, sending out a pair of tweets directed at her ex.

“Since [Javi Marroquin] wants to text me asking if I’m leaking the info about him and his girl. I’m about to. I could have by now and I have not but if I’m being accused I might as well, right?”

Lowry followed that message up with another, writing, “But I won’t do what he did to me during our divorce so I’ll keep my mouth shut.”

She sent out a tweet later on in the day referencing karma and that “she’ll let [karma] do her work.”

Fans of Lowry are eagerly awaiting these potential messages after the tease. Others are suggesting she takes the higher road and keep Marroquin and his drama in the distance.

Doooooooo it do it do it — Katie Turner (@misskatieT87) August 21, 2019

No don’t lower urself be BETTER than that FOCUS on positive THINGS … Just sayun’☝🏼 — 💋OceáN💦 (@deafstrong71) August 21, 2019

This is the second time this week Lowry has made comments about Marroquin. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported Monday on an altercation that occurred between Marroquin and Comeau over the weekend. The incident saw the police needing to be called.

“Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues,” Lowry said of her ex. “I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

She added that the two frequently are fighting but knows that “something major went down,” in this specific incident.

It’s been some rough sledding recently for Marroquin. He posted on his Instagram story a photo of a whiteboard with text he had written on it.

“If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and still stand tall and wait for better days to come.”

Marroquin is reportedly facing the possibility of splitting with his fiancée, Lauren Comeau.

Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.