‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans Embroiled in Social Media Argument

The drama between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans never ends, as the two are embroiled in a Twitter war-of-words that started when Evans slammed Lowry over her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The fight appears to have started on Thursday, when Evans subtweeted Lowry without tagging her.

“Sooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex? Ew. #EnoughSaid #NoMorals #NoStandards #JustAThought,” read the now-deleted tweet from Evans that started it.

“Awe, Jenelle’s trying to come for me again… that’s cute. What’s up boo?!” Lowry replied, tagging Evans.

Lowry then fired off several tweets back-to-back, all directed at Evans.

“Your man loves you so much he shared a photo of you spread-eagle for the world to see. Run along,” Lowry wrote, referring to Evans’ husband David Eason’s recent Instagram post of Evans in a pink bikini.

“Someone with what? 5 engagements, multiple abortions, 20+ mugshots, doing drugs on national television, etc. can’t come for me. Have a great night. And let me clarify, I always joke about being white trash myself. But when you’ve done all that, you cannot come for me. Period.”

Lowry later said the comments from Evans came “outta left field” and were unprovoked.

Then Evans replied back, again without tagging Lowry.

“Just keep bringing up my past acting like it’s current. How many times are you going to repeat yourself? We all know my past,” she wrote. “I’ve changed and strive to continue that way… but others choose to remain raunchy. #RantOver.”

Mackenzie McKee, who starred on Teen Mom 3 and was reportedly considered as a replacement for Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG, also stepped into the fight, on Lowry’s side.

“I will never get on [Kailyn Lowry] bad side or piss her off. Cause her clap back tweets are life and no one could ever compare,” McKee added.

Lowry and Evans used to be friends, but they have not seen eye-to-eye for several years.

“It is what it is,” Lowry told Us Weekly on Monday about her relationship with Evans. “I mean, I don’t think there’s a friendship between me and Jenelle, but I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. I just kind of don’t really think about it.”

In May, Lowry suggested Evans should be fired over her infamous road rage incident, when she pulled out a gun while her son Jace was in the car.

Evans’ husband Eason was already fired from Teen Mom 2 for his homophobic comments on social media. He also got into a heated feud with Lowry.

New Teen Mom 2 episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

