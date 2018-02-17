‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Calls out Jenelle Evans With NSFW Message

Kailyn Lowry called out her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans with some harsh language on Twitter, reminding fans of that time she helped Evans make bail.

“Do y’all remember the time I gave Jenelle money to make bail?” Lowry wrote. “Before you throw dirt on my name remind them how hard you f— [with] me.”

Do y’all remember the time i gave Jenelle money to make bail? 😂 before you throw dirt on my name remind them how hard you fucked w me — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 17, 2018

Back in 2011, Evans was arrested for a probation violation, and Lowry helped her out by lending $150 to pay for bail. Since then, their relationship has been combative to say the least, with the two reality stars going back and forth on Twitter.

In November 2017, Evans even sent Lowry a cease and desist letter. Evans sent similar letters to her own mother, Barbara Evans, as well as Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska.

“How does one get a cease & desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if i did, it’s my opinion,” Lowry tweeted at the time with the hashtags, “hi Jenelle” and “bye Jenelle.”

Lowry also got angry with Evans in August, when Evans leaked news of her third pregnancy before it was confirmed on Teen Mom 2.

“My pregnancy’s been hard, and I wasn’t really telling anyone, and I didn’t wanna talk about it in public,” Lowry said on the show. “I’m [afraid] of not having control of my own story and my own life. I got online and was getting ready to announce my pregnancy, and Jenelle had leaked it.”

In December, Evans blasted Lowry for apparently leaking their private text messages to the media.

“Every time I text you privately our texts suddenly end up in an article,” Evans wrote. Lowry was not sure of what Evans was talking about, so Evans posted a screenshot of text messages between the two, where Evans asked Lowry not to talk about her.

The feud continued as recently as two weeks ago, when Lowry live-tweeted during a Behind the Scenes special. She called Evans’ wedding to David Eason a “s— show of a wedding.”

Evans also had other problems this week, when she posted a photo of herself with a rifle hours after 17 people were killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Evans was called out on social media for the post. She eventually admitted it was “bad timing.”

This month, Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, starred in his own special, Being Javi, which aired Feb. 13. Although they are no longer together, Marroquin still has her back. After a fan called her “mean,” he defended her.

“[Laughing my a— off] At the time, I was causing a lot of damage to the people around me especially Rae Rae,” Marroquin tweeted, referring to Lowry by her middle name. “Moving forward I see she does have my back through it all and I need to do the same for her.”