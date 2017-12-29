Kailyn Lowry’s BFF Rebecca Hayter Says They’re Not Dating, Just Friends

Kailyn Lowry’s best friend is denying claims that the two are dating.

You all need to get more creative with these DM’s. At least send something funny like a joke or meme. The heart eyes and the “Are you and Kail dating” get old. — Rebecca Hayter (@hayter25) December 28, 2017

Rebecca Hayter, who frequently appears on the Teen Mom 2 star’s Instagram profile, told PEOPLE that the two are just friends “against popular opinion.”

On Thursday, Hayter took to Twitter to debunk the rumor that she and Lowry were in a relationship.

“You all need to get more creative with these DM’s. At least send something funny like a joke or meme. The heart eyes and the ‘Are you and Kail dating’ get old,” she wrote.

Lowry retweeted with a response of her own, writing, “Obviously we are.”

The two spend a lot of time together while going on trips with Lowry’s three children, and although Hayter says she knows Lowry “better than anyone,” she is “happily in love with my girlfriend” Leah Makarevich.

“Kail is happily falling back in love with herself,” Hayter joked.

Lowryrevealed in November during a Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley podcast that she had a girlfriend.

When asked by Chrisley, 27, if she has a girlfriend, Lowry, 25, said, “Yeah.”

“And have y’all been on a legitimate date?” Chrisley asked.

“I mean, yes and no. We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard because I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said, adding that the relationship started out as a friendship.

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” Lowry said. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

“They say those are the best relationships,” Chrisley said.

“Well, so far so good,” Lowry said, laughing.

The mother of three has also been linked to Dominique Potter, who has frequently shared photos of the two together on Instagram.

Potter shared a photo of herself and Lowry in November sitting side-by-side in the car, as well as a photo of the pair holding hands with the caption, “It’s all good over on this side.”

Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux Russell — whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez— in August. She has two other children: Isaac Elliot, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln Marshall, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Relationship drama aside, Lowry has found herself in the midst of a Twitter battle with Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans, after Lowry called Evans out for choosing to air her grievances on Twitter.

“But you’re not steering clear if you come on her & respond,” Lowry tweeted, to which Evans replied, “Every time I text you privately our texts suddenly end up in an article.

The two reality personalities then argued back and forth, with Lowry wondering when Evans had texted her and Evans replying with a screenshot of what appears to be a text conversation between the pair in which Evans asks Lowry not to speak about her. Read up on the drama here.