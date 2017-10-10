‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reacts to David Eason’s Controversial Parenting

The Teen Mom 2 fanbase has been up in arms about a scene in Monday night’s episode depicting Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason grabbing their son Kaiser by the arm.

Among the viewers of the episode was Kailyn Lowry, one of the other young mothers featured on the MTV series. At the conclusion of the scene, she tweeted out a reaction that reflected what many viewers were thinking.

“Wtf did I just watch?” she wrote, adding the Teen Mom 2 hashtag.

Wtf did I just watch? #teenmom2 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 10, 2017

The reply section of the tweet is filled with fans agreeing with Lowry’s shock and sharing thoughts of their own.

“It made me uncomfortable watching that,” one fan wrote.

Another user added, “You just watched MTV exploit an abusive situation for ratings.”

It made me uncomfortable watching that. — Rachel Denise (@rachel__denise) October 10, 2017

You just watched @MTV exploit an abusive situation for ratings. — kiwi87744📎 (@kiwi874) October 10, 2017

The scene depicted Evans’ three children begging the couple to feed them while the they had their “Save the Date” photos. Kaiser almost knocked over the photographer’s camera during the shoot, and Evans yelled at him, “Holy f–k dude!”

Eason then is shown grabbing the child’s arm and carrying him to a play area.

Evans has defended the scene, saying MTV‘s editing shined a false light on to the couple’s parenting.