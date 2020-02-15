‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Calls out Father of Her Child in Heated Tweets

Kailyn Lowry has some choice words for the father of her child. While she didn’t name names, it was pretty clear who the Teen Mom 2 alum was referring to when she took to Twitter Friday afternoon. Specifically, when referring to the lack of responsibility he’s taking for their kid.

Listen. If one of my baby dads had my child & I couldn’t see him for whatever reason. I’m still sending clothes, diapers, wipes, cards. Whatever. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 14, 2020

In a follow-up tweet just a minute later, Lowry kept it going with “and y’all hatters or whatever you call yourselves are right. This was my fault [because] I had a child [with] this man. So congrats.”

On Wednesday of this week, Lowry also tweeted about her fourth pregnancy and how she’s having a harder time with it this go-round. She admitted that she was feeling “more anxiety about something going” and feels like she “can’t enjoy this at all.”

Lowry’s sons include 10-year-old Isaac, six-year-old Lincoln, and two-year-old Lux. She just announced on Feb. 4 that she was expecting her fourth child on Instagram.

“We’re confirming the news, baby number four is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around,” Lowry wrote in the caption along with a photo of her three sons. “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Lowry later announced that it would be a little boy, and told Us Weekly that her and her three sons are more than ready to welcome another little boy into her family.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” she gushed. “Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Happy as Lowry might be to have son number four, she did admit that she was out of ideas for what to name her upcoming son, so she decided to turn to the internet for suggestions, which almost never turns out bad. In the meantime, while she might not be having the best time with her current pregnancy, she still took the time to a little fun at the expense of Amber Rose and her new forehead tattoo. Baby steps.