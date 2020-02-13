'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Pokes Fun at Amber Rose's Face Tattoo

Kailyn Lowry is adding her own humorous take to the backlash surrounding Amber Rose’s new forehead tattoo. As the actress continues to face criticism for the new ink, which features the names of her two sons written just below her hairline, the Teen Mom 2 star, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, tested the look out on herself, joking that there isn’t enough room for all of her children’s full names. Lowry is mom to sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2.

I’m about to have all the letters across my forehead w all my fucking kids 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hP7P6GQSqT pic.twitter.com/h2icRje6BE — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 13, 2020

Fans, of course, couldn’t help but laugh, many replying to Lowry's post with jokes of their own.

"Can you name the new baby an A name ... then, including you, you'll have KILLA," requested one fan.

"This legit had me [laughing out loud]," wrote someone else. "foolishness at its finest."

"If you don't name your next kid something starting with an i so that their respective initials would be 'illi' can't with you," added a third.

Getting ahead of the backlash before it could start, Lowry clarified in a later tweet that she was "not making fun of" Rose, who she said is "[fire emoji]."

The MTV reality star's humorous post came just a week after Rose stirred up social media after debuting the tattoo, reading "Bash" and "Slash" in tribute to sons Sebastian Taylor, 7, and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, 3 months, in a YouTube video of CoolKicks.

She waited several days before showing off the ink on her own Instagram account, writing, "when [your] Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie."

Rose almost immediately faced criticism, with fans slamming her decision to have a tattoo placed on such a prominent part of her body. Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams even questioned the choice, asking "why would you ruin your forehead?"

The actress seems to be taking it all in good stride, though, responding to haters in a Wednesday post by stating, "the moral of the story is do whatever the f– you want in life."