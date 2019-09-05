‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Blasts David Eason’s Comments About Her and Leah Messer

Kailyn Lowry has an epic clapback when it comes to the gross comments Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason made about the Teen Mom 2 star’s weight and sexuality after she attended the MTV Video Music Awards with co-star Leah Messer. Lowry and Eason have clashed in the past, with him making comments about her weight following her assertion that he needs a “psych eval” following domestic violence and animal abuse accusations.

After Lowry and Messer attended the VMAs together last month, some Teen Mom 2 shippers hoped that they were dating based on their flirty snaps together and Lowry’s history of dating women. The two have since clarified they’re only friends, but Eason took the occasion to make homophobic remarks about the pair while looking at a picture of his former co-stars on Snapchat.

“Ah, I’m gonna eat you,” he said in a deep voice while zooming in on Lowry, as per The Hollywood Gossip. Then, zooming in on Leah, he said in a higher-pitched voice, “Ah, you already did last night, remember?”

This isn’t the first time Eason has made offensive remarks about the LGBT community, with a homophobic rant resulting in his firing from MTV in 2018. (Wife Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after she defended her husband after he admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog, Nugget.)

Luckily, Lowry appears to be taking everything in stride, blasting Eason as “unemployed,” and a “child abuser, murderer, psychopath, etc.” on Twitter.

My best friend just told me what David recently said about me & Leah. 😂 I could be called worse. For example: unemployed, child abuser, murderer, psychopath, etc. #yikes — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 4, 2019

Coffee Convos podcast co-host and Chrisley Knows Best family member Lindsie Chrisley declared the mic officially dropped in response, adding the Kermit sipping tea meme in a tweet implying she was ready to move on from the whole mess.

That about sums it up, so what’s next? 🐸☕️ — L i n d s i e C h r i s l e y (@LindsieChrisley) September 4, 2019

Lowry’s followers were all for putting Eason in his place as well, firing off their support in her mentions.

Teen Mom 2 returns with an all-new season Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

