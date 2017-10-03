Kailyn Lowry Shares Family Photos From Baby Lux’s ‘First Fall Festival’

Kailyn Lowry is taking her newborn son to his first fall festival. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a handful of pics that show her enjoying family time with all three of her boys.

The MTV starlet shared the photos on Saturday, the day before officially announcing her newborn son’s name as she still referred to him as “Baby Lo” in the post.

“Getting a nice family pic with 3 kids isn’t always as easy one may think,” she wrote in the caption. “Baby Lo is 8 weeks old today & he got to experience his first fall festival.”

The first pic shows Lowry, 25, holding her newborn son, while Isaac and Lincoln flank her sides. Isaac is her 7-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln is her 3-year-old son with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The second post shows her two eldest sons having some fun going down a slide.

On Sunday, Lowry officially announced her newborn’s name after eight weeks. She revealed that her child’s name is Lux Russell. He is Lowry’s son with Chris Lopez.

“Lux Russell, 08/05/07 7 lbs 15 oz, 19 3/4′ born at 3 am on the dot. It only took us 7 weeks to decide a name and 8 weeks to make it official,” she captioned the snap.