‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Accused of Promoting Animal Cruelty With Latest Posts

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is facing allegations of animal cruelty after posting a picture of her new puppy, who has newly chopped ears. Lowry also got dog last month, and received so many negative comments about the dog’s ears that she shut off the comments section completely. The MTV star has not responded to the comments, but she appeared to reference the negativity she faces in a tweet.

Early Sunday, Lowry shared a photo of herself with her new dog. “[And] our family grew by one more,” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag “it’s a boy.”

The dog in the photo clearly has his ears cropped. The process involves removing all or part of a dog’s external ear flap, reports Canine Journal. Some countries banned it because it is purely cosmetic and some consider it animal cruelty. The breeder likely did the clipping before Lowry took home the dog, reports The Blast.

With that in mind, Lowry’s followers accused her of promoting a cruel procedure.

“Look at those freshly chopped ears,” one Instagram user wrote. “That poor baby. But you like the look, right? Doesn’t matter that it hurt him, right?”

That single comment received more than 2,700 likes.

“Why do Americans insist on chopping off these poor babies ears?!” another follower wrote.

“LET THE EARS FLOP, DONT CROP!!!!!!! Such a horrible thing to put a dog thru (sic)….” another fan wrote.

“Why do you crop your dogs ears? In most countries it’s illegal. It definitely should be outlawed in the States- a so-called First World country,” another wrote.

On Nov. 5, Lowry shared a photo with one of her other dogs, whose ears are also clipped. Unlike many of Lowry’s other Instagram posts, fans can no longer add comments to the post.

Lowry did not directly respond to the allegations of animal cruelty, but she did post a mysterious tweet Sunday night. “Kill them with kindness I suppose,” she wrote.

On Friday, Lowry revealed she was planning to move and change her phone number because “y’all crazy f— can’t respect privacy & boundaries… and don’t try to tell me it comes with the territory because it certainly f— doesnt.”

“I love those that have been so good to me and sweet to my kids,” she wrote in a second tweet. “I really do. But please do not come to my home. Please do not send letters to my address. I have email. I have DM. Please.”

Lowry has three children — Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and Lux, 2, with ex Chris Lopez.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

