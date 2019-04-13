‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Throws Shade at Co-Star Chelsea Houska

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans threw shade at co-star Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, all because of a chicken coop.

Back on Wednesday, Evans shared a photo and video of herself building a chicken coop with her husband, David Eason.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Building a #ChickenCoop with my #hubby was the best #couplesproject we ever did! Glad I was able to catch the entire process on film! If you’re wondering how to #DIY or just want to watch… check out the new video at [YouTube],” Evans wrote.

Building a #ChickenCoop with my #hubby was the best #couplesproject we ever did! Glad I was able to catch the entire process on film! 💓🐔 If you’re wondering how to #DIY or just want to watch… check out the new video at… ✨🎥https://t.co/OC1Dvv2xc5 pic.twitter.com/ND3lzhf5eo — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) April 10, 2019

She included a link to a 13-minute Youtube video called “Homesteading: Building A Chicken Coop” she published on her YouTube channel the day before.

A troll later replied with a screenshot of one DeBoer built, writing, “[Cole’s] is better.”

The fan included the hashtags “Bye Felicia” and “You Wish You Were Chelsea.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Evans retweeted the troll, adding “He got that from a store… nothing more to say.” Evans included a faceplalming emoji and three laughing emojis.

Evans and Houska have frequently criticized each other on social media. In October 2018, their feud got so heated that Eason threatened Houska’s father Randy.

“Mr. Randy, I’m going to ask you a question, punk,” Eason wrote in a deleted tweet. “When was the last time you had your jaw realigned? Hey punk, huh? You need to get straightened up? I’ll do it for ya, free of charge. Come on down to my dentist’s office, bud. I can even pull teeth. I can realign your jaw.”

Jenelle’s jealousy is obviously once again taking over so she’s trying to come after @ChelseaHouska.. Not going too well for her 😂. @PapaRandlicious pic.twitter.com/5tPJ5WjoqN — Greenwalls4life (@Codybfan87) April 11, 2019

Eason also shared a video, in which he accused Randy of “talking s—” about him.

Randy later shrugged off the threats, with a source saying Randy knows Eason is “all talk and isn’t scared of him at all.”

In another instance, Evans called Houska “boring as f—” on Twitter.

“Is boring suppose to be an insult? I enjoy waking up to my ‘boring’ life with my husband and kids everyday!” Houska replied. “We are all happy here.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.