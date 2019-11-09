‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Spotted With Ex Nathan Griffith Amid David Eason Divorce

Jenelle Evans was just spotted with her ex, Nathan Griffith, just days after splitting from her husband, David Eason. However, there was apparently no romantic context to the pairing, according to TMZ, who shared the shot. Evans, 27, was seen at a skating rink with two of her children, 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley. Griffith was there, as well, because the former couple used the outing as a custody exchange for Kaiser, whom they share together.

While she was there, the former MTV personality posed for a photo with an employee. Griffith can be seen in the background of the shot putting on some roller skates. TMZ’s source claimed Evans seemed “in good spirits” during the exchange, despite the dicey split from Eason.

After leaving Eason, Evans filed for a restraining order against him. She alleged physical and emotional abuse in the filing.

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she alleged in the filing. “Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him. For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

Among the allegations brought against her estranged husband, Evans also listed the killing of her dog, Nugget, which earned widespread condemnation and led to MTV firing her from Teen Mom 2. She also brought up a recent case of verbal abuse.

“You can die for all I care,” Eason allegedly told Evans. “You’re a piece of s—. Biggest piece of s— I’ve ever seen.”

He allegedly also trapped Kaiser in a running vehicle during this whole ordeal.

“While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” Evans wrote in the filing.

Additionally, she accused Evans of leaving a bruise on her arm after aggressively grabbing her.

There is no word on if Evans will be welcomed back to Teen Mom 2 after splitting from Eason, who was previously fired from the MTV series over a series of homophobic tweets.

