‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Speaks out to Give Details on What David Eason Did

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans spoke out the shooting death of her dog Nugget, claiming in a series of text messages that she heard the gunshot and said her husband David Eason is “going to jail.”

Celebuzz obtained a series of text messages between Evans and a friend. The reality TV star later posted a link to the site in her Instagram bio.

“That’s f– nuts,” the string of frantic texts begins. “I didn’t see anything what happened and he took the dog outside and hit her. Like I didn’t see him shoot the dog and didn’t see her body or anything becuz (sic) I didn’t want to.”

Evans later told her friend she “heard the gunshot in the living room… he only had a shotgun not a pistol too holy s–. The shotgun was already outside in his truck so I don’t even know he was going to shoot her. She ran away at the woods and he chased her and shot her.”

Evans went on to claim that he yelled to her “[You’re] dog is dead I wouldn’t come over here” and she yelled back.

In a later string of messages, Evans claims Eason is “going to jail tomorrow and he’s freaking out.” He was texting her, but stopped even as he is betting her to come home.

“He’s begging me to come home and telling me he regrets what he did and he’s sorry. And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry I don’t care… Nugget won’t come back,’” she wrote. “He still won’t answer me.”

Earlier this week, Evans sparked new rumors of a split after she changed her relationship status to “separated” and posted a “feeling devastated” status update. She also shared a meme that read, “And don’t f—ing tell people that they’re not trying, because how the f— would you know if they’re trying or not. Just because it doesn’t live up to your standard doesn’t mean they’re not trying.”

Then, it was revealed that Eason allegedly shot and killed Evans’ beloved French bulldog Nugget. After the rumors surfaced, she confirmed her dog was dead, but did not give details on the circumstances.

However, Eason appeared to confirm reports he killed the dog after it “snapped” at their daughter Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s– at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Eason added, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason has not been charged with a crime, unless Evans files a police report.