‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Son Jace and Her Mom Barbara Head to Nashville After Her Move

Jenelle Evans has moved away from her family after splitting with husband David Eason, but she is getting at least a temporary reunion with her mother Barbara and son Jace. Evans and her youngest child, Ensley, have been living somewhere in the Nashville area ever since she left Eason with her second son, Kaiser, spending a fair amount of time with her, as well. (Kaiser lives in Tennessee with his father, Nathan Griffith.) However, Jace and Barbara have been back in North Carolina, until now.

As a fan revealed on Twitter, Barbara and Jace were headed to Nashville earlier in the week. Barbara was apparently friendly and even complimented the fan’s child’s behavior on the flight.

Evans herself retweeted the account, seemingly confirming it.

Just saw @PBandJenelley_1 mother and jace on my flight to Nashville. Barb talked to my 3 year old and said he did really good on the flight 😅🤘🏼I swear I wasn’t even looking but I recognized her voice and turned around so quick😂 — Presley™ (@PresleySulcer02) November 27, 2019

Fans were excited to see the Teen Mom 2 grandma heading out to her daughter’s new home for Thanksgiving and were also humored by the thought of meeting Babara in real life.

“HOW nice That Barb is going to take Jace an spend Thanksgiving with @PBandJenelley_1 and the kids,” one Teen Mom 2 fan wrote.

A second user wrote, “I feel like I could pick Barbs voice out from a mile away.”

Another wrote, “So lucky i would love to meet barb.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Thanksgiving !! In Tennessee 🦃🥧🍷 A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:23am PST

Barbara later confirmed she was in the Volunteer State to see her daughter via an Instagram post. In the picture, Evans, Barbara and all three kids are seen posing with a trio of Cracker Barrel employees somewhere in Tennessee. Barbara passed on her well wishes for those celebrating the holiday in the post, and fans reciprocated.

“Happy Thanksgiving I love this picture families so importance so glad to see this much love from Indiana,” a fan wrote.

Another admirer chimed in, writing, “Janelle looks good and happy!!! You’re an amazing mom and grandma Barbara!!! Hope you guys had a wonderful thanksgiving.”

A third wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving to you all! Janelle finally looks happy.”

