Jenelle Evans Slammed for Posting Naked Photo of Her 1-Year-Old Daughter

Jenelle Evans was feeling the wrath of Teen Mom 2 fans on Tuesday after she was slammed for sharing a naked photo of her 1-year-old daughter Ensley.

In a seemingly innocent photo of Evans’ husband, David Eason, holding their daughter, Ensley’s tiny baby butt poked out, prompting Evans to caption the photo with hashtags like “baby butt,” “adorbs” and “wrinkles.”

While many fans commented on the post with delighted comments like “SO cute!” and “those booty dimples,” others took the opportunity to admonish the mom of three for sharing the photo, which many called “wrong” and “inappropriate.”

“So cute, be careful though, so many creeps in the world,” one person warned.

“No thank you @instagram you see this?” one person asked.

“I think it’s very inappropriate to post photos of your child like this…mother or father it doesn’t matter there are creeps out there that get joy in seeing these photos..I’d just be more careful of this kind if thing!!” another said.

“I think it’s wrong.. not for the internet! I would never put my children on here without clothes on!! Ppl don’t think these days! To many pedo’s!” wrote another person.

Another person wrote that Evans should keep memories like that “private.”

“As cute as it may be the world has wackos! Please keep your memories like this PRIVATE! Think ! Not every part of you family needs to be public!” they wrote. “Someone will copy this photo and use it inappropriately! And now you will be blasted all over public media for it! YOU REALLY DO LIKE DRAMA!keep it up and you will lose all around!”

“This isn’t appropriate,” one person wrote simply.

Others jumped to Evans’ defense, seeing nothing wrong with the controversial image.

“if you see anything other than innocence in this picture then something’s wrong with you,” one person declared.

“why isn’t it appropriate? It’s a baby but? Get over yourself. Nothing wrong with this,” another said.

This certainly isn’t Evans’ first time in hot water on social media. Earlier this week, she was dropped by an advertiser after customers alerted the brand to homophobic slurs about her past.

She was previously working with Blue Apron, a meal delivery company, posting paid Instagram posts on her account promoting the company.

But customers complained to the company on Twitter about Evans’ behavior, including her use of homophobic slurs and past criminal record, saying the MTV cast member’s image was far from the family-friendly image of Blue Apron.

Blue Apron answered the complaints on Twitter last week, saying, “Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle.”

Last week, people sent Blue Apron screenshots of tweets Evans made in 2012 that included her using homophobic slurs, prompting one Twitter user to promote a boycott of the company, saying, “@blueapron Why are you paying homophobic Jenelle Evans to promote your service #boycottBlueApron.”

Another person complained about Evans’ long battle with drugs, which she has been open about in her book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. Evans claims to currently be sober, but her recent erratic behavior has prompted those close to her to insinuate she might be using again.