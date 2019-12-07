‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Message About ‘The Real Power of a Man’ Amid David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans is sharing her opinion of what the “real power of a man” is as the former Teen Mom 2 star wades through a messy split from husband David Eason. Both Evans and Eason have been going back and forth on social media with pointed quotes and nasty comments about one another since the MTV star announced on Oct. 31 her intention of leaving her husband, and her Facebook post on Thursday is no exception.

“The power of a real man is in the size of the smile of the woman sitting next to him,” a quote attributed to “Unknown” shared to Evans’ profile reads. The former reality star didn’t add a caption to the post, but it seemed clear what she was referencing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans announced she was leaving her husband just months after his admission of having shot and killed their family’s French bulldog resulted in her being axed from Teen Mom 2.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram at the time. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

That being said, Evans has been clear she’s not found a new man after leaving her husband, taking to Twitter Thursday to shoot down rumors of her dating someone else.

“I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with,” she wrote. “No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

Photo credit: MTV