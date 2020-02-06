‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Says She’s Officially Not Returning to MTV, Will Court Other Networks

For any fans hoping to see Jenelle Evans make a return to Teen Mom 2, it looks like you’re out of luck. According to E! News, the reality star is officially not coming back to the MTV series. Instead, Evans is looking forward to other TV opportunities outside of the MTV reality sphere.

“I’m officially out of contract with MTV in April,” Jenelle tells E! News in a report that was published on Wednesday. “That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!”

Elsewhere in the publication’s report, a source revealed some more details about Evans’ future and the fact that she’ll be stepping away from MTV.

“Jenelle and MTV have been going back and forth for months about where she stands with returning to MTV and the Teen Mom franchise,” the source told E! News.

“MTV told Jenelle her contract with them is over for good in April. Jenelle won’t be renewed come April,” the same source continued. “This is the final word from MTV. Contractually she can’t officially pursue opportunities with other networks until then.”

When asked by E! News for a statement about Evans’ announcement, MTV reissued a previous statement that they gave when it was revealed that the reality star had originally been let go from Teen Mom 2.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement read. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans was let go from the program in early 2019 following reports that her then-husband, David Eason, had killed the family’s dog, Nugget, after it supposedly bit their daughter, Ensley. Months after the incident, in October, Evans revealed that she had separated from Eason in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans began. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”