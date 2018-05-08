‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Says Child Abuse Allegations Sabotaging Her ‘Happy Ending’

Teen Mom 2 personality Jenelle Evans is shutting down child abuse allegations, claiming that the disturbing accusations are all a part of her ex Nathan Griffith’s quest to ruin her “happy ending” with husband David Eason.

During the Teen Mom 2 season premiere Monday, Evans confers with husband Eason over the emergency custody filing Griffith’s mom has recently submitted, saying that 3-year-old son Kaiser has been left outside in the “hot, hot heat” and hit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s crazy,” Eason says. “Kaiser won’t even go outside by himself.”

Evans then claims that the legal action is all part of a ruse to see the little boy more.

“Just tell me when you want to see him, you can see him that’s fine,” she says, “but don’t go behind my back and file emergency custody. Because now you just opened a big can of worms and for real, I’m never gonna forgive you for this.”

She then compares the situation to her contentious relationship with mom Barbara Evans, who has custody of her 8-year-old son Jace due to her past drug use.

“Now I look at you like I look at my mom,” she says. “I have so much stuff going on right now, and I’m trying to be happy, and she’s trying to take my son away from me?”

“I’m sick of us trying to have our happy ending and everyone’s trying to f— it up,” she continues.

But Griffith sees it a different way. “I constantly see bruises, he told me David punched him one time, and so there’s just a lot of things.”

He then accused Eason of being a negative influence on his child.

“He does seem like he has tendencies to be a violent person,” he said.

During the Teen Mom 2 reunion last season, Griffith leveled accusations that Eason had “punched” the 3-year-old. Evans denied the little boy was abused at the time.

Eason has since been fired from the MTV series after going on a homophobic rant on social media.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV