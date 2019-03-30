‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reveals ‘Things Are Fine’ With David Eason Amid Breakup Rumors

Despite non-stop rumors of a break-up, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced that “things are fine” between her and husband David Eason.

“Things are fine between me and David,” Evans told E! News Friday. “I heard since he’s not on social media as much we broke up… and tons of other rumors but I just don’t post unless I have makeup on and when I don’t, I take videos of my animals and kids a lot.”

Evans, who has been married to Eason since 2017, added, “When you’re married for a while, you don’t take Snapchat selfies every day of each other. You’re occupied with family and life.”

Evans also said her three children are doing well. She shares Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis; Kaiser, 4, with ex Nathan Griffith; and Ensley, 2, with Eason.

“Kaiser just learned all about leprechauns and won’t stop talking about it,” the 27-year-old reality star told E! News. “Jace is trying to learn BMX biking. Ensley is sassy like crazy and loves to boss around her brothers.”

Evans later said she is experiencing undisclosed pain that may keep her from attending the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, explaining she has been in “a lot of pain, more than usual,” for the past two weeks. She plans on seeing a doctor next week, and will learn then if she can still fly to New York.

“I wanted to be honest with everyone now before confirming the trip and cancelling last minute and wasting everyone’s time and money,” Evans told E! News. “It is really disappointing though because I had other things planned during my trip other than the reunion and this is holding me up from everything.”

In October 2018, Evans was hospitalized after she broke her collarbone during a confrontation with Eason. Evans later called 911, claiming her husband “assaulted” her and “pinned” her to the ground in their backyard. However, Evans later tried to downplay the incident. In a YouTube video, she told her fans she was “completely fine” and would not stay in the relationship with Eason if he was abusive.

Evans also went to the hospital in December. “Had biopsies done everywhere today,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Since the October incident, there have been several rumors of a split. At one point, they stopped following each other on Instagram. In February, Evans even posted a new photo of herself on Facebook, adding the caption, “Single AF.”

This week, Evans was also criticized for sharing photos of her children wearing hats with “extremely inappropriate” sexual messages when they visited a restaurant where servers are encouraged to be rude to guests. One server gave Evans’ son a hat with “40 year old virgin in the making” written on it. Her daughter wore a hat that read “future star on Teen Mom.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. The network has not announced when the reunion will air.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images