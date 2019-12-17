‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Photo of Daughter Ensley Getting Her Makeup Done

Jenelle Evans’ little one is getting her glam on just like her mom! The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a sweet series of photos of her 2-year-old daughter Ensley looking in the mirror happily as a makeup artist humored her with a few swipes of her blush brush on her cheek to her child’s Instagram Monday.

“Got my makeup done,” Evans captioned the photos, adding a queen emoji to show just who is in charge when it comes to this spunky toddler.

Evans has kept mostly quiet on her own page since announcing in October than she and Ensley’s father, David Eason, were splitting up following the scandal and her firing from Teen Mom 2 that came after Eason’s admitted killing of the family dog.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram on Oct. 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Since then, Evans and Eason have been embroiled in a tense custody battle in court, with the former MTV star obtaining a restraining order against his ex for her and her kids. Claiming Eason had physically and emotionally abused her, Evans wrote in court documents filing for the order, “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being.”

“Given his actions,” she continued, “and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

