Jenelle Evans Responds to Emergency Custody Filing By Nathan Griffith’s Mother

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans has officially responded to the emergency temporary custody filing that Doris Davidson, her son’s grandmother, submitted last week.

“Our lawyers are talking today. Doris made accusations but I can tell you that Barbara has a lot to do with them … Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs,” Evans said in a statement exclusively shared with Us Weekly.

Davidson is the mother of Nathan Griffith, who is Evans’ ex and the father of her son Kaiser.

“Her emergency filing was against me and Nathan Both … I can tell you that they are allegations, mostly driven by my mom. Our lawyers are working out a new agreement,” Evans added.

On Sept. 1, Davidson filed the legal documents, which claimed Ensley Eason, Evans’ 9-month-old daughter, tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth back in January 2017. Additionally, Davidson claims that DSS investigated and discovered Evans and her current fiancé, David Eason, Ensley’s father, both had marijuana in their systems as well.

Davidson claims that on “several occasions” she’s noticed strange bruises and marks on Kaiser and alleged that Eason has used “inappropriate and excessive discipline” on the child, which includes spanking him with aggressive force.

It was stated in the documents that Kaiser told Davidson, “Nana, David punched me,” and made motions of being hit in the face.

The documents also allege that 25-year-old Evans harassed Davidson with potentially rude and vulgar text messages, suggesting that the reality TV personality has “sporadic mood swings where she screams and curses.”