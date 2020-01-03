‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Responds to Critic After Being Accused of Not Spending Time With Kids

Jenelle Evans is defending her parenting skills after a critic of the former Teen Mom 2 star suggested she “go home” to her kids amid speculation that she’s found a new boyfriend following the recent split from husband David Eason. After news broke earlier this week that Evans had been spotted interacting on social media and in real life with Boston-area man Herb Wilkinson, tweets of questionable authenticity made the rounds showing Wilkinson allegedly saying cruel things about Evans before they were deleted.

Despite the tweets being slammed as fake by people close to Wilkinson, it was concerning enough for one of Evans’ followers to reach out to her on Twitter, writing, “Go home to ur kids. Did you see what that douchebag said to u 3 yrs ago? Stop the cycle girl!”

While Evans didn’t address the latter half of the tweet, she did respond to the first part, responding simply that she had been home with her kids “all day.”

I’ve been home with my children all day. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/IVOAFITiK2 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 2, 2020

Evans soon after tweeted out a message her fans assumed was about all the speculation circulating about the new man in her life.

Don’t assume anything about my life unless I confirm it. Thanks 💓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 3, 2020

It’s still unclear what is going on with Evans and Wilkinson, as the former MTV personality was spotted in an Instagram video with him in which he referred to her as “babe.”

A source close to Evans’ told The Sun, “She has been talking to someone. She’s visiting him because she is interested in him.”

Evans just recently announced she had left her husband of two years with an Instagram note on Oct. 31.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram at the time.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

