‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Reps Confirm David Eason Brought Gun to Court Appearance

Jenelle Evans’ representatives are confirming that the former Teen Mom 2 star’s husband, David Eason, did indeed bring a gun to court with him amid the couple’s ongoing custody battle.

A gun was spotted on the dashboard of Eason’s car as the couple attended a court hearing in an attempt to regain custody of Evans’ kids amid a Child Protective Services investigation Thursday, May 16, which Evans’ rep told Us Weekly Monday was in compliance with North Carolina law.

“In the state of North Carolina, if you aren’t a felon you can have a gun with no permit,” the statement to the outlet reads. “The gun has to be in ‘plain sight’ if you do not have a concealed carry permit. This is so when the cops pull you over or you’re out in public you cannot even have your shirt over the holster or you will be charged with a felony.”

Eason’s vocal advocacy of gun ownership has gotten him in trouble legally in the past, with the former MTV cast member claiming he was visited by the U.S. Secret Service after sharing a photo of himself with a semi-automatic rifle in a post referencing President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

After the supposed visit in December 2018, Eason posted a video to Instagram of him shooting at a dummy with the caption, “Thanks [Trump]. Met your secret service friends today. Not sure that they wanted, told em to f—ing leave!”

Evans has also had her responsible ownership of a firearm questioned when she pulled a gun on a fellow driver during a road rage incident in front of her son Jace, then 8. The incident aired on a July episode of Teen Mom 2, and incited petitions that the reality personality be fired from the show.

Evans was eventually let go from the show earlier this month after another gun-related incident, in which Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog after the pup allegedly snapped at 2-year-old Ensley.

Following Eason’s admission to killing the dog, Evans’ sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, were removed from the home by Child Protective Services, followed by the couple’s daughter Ensley. All three children are staying with their respective father’s grandmothers with the exception of Jace, of whom Evans’ mom Barbara has had primary custody for years.

MTV also announced that while the network had cut ties with Eason in 2018 over a homophobic rant, they would now no longer be filming with Evans either.

Photo credit: Instagram/David Eason