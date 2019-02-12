‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Says Relationship With Mom Barbara ‘Out the Window’ After David Eason Abuse Allegation

Looks like Jenelle Evans didn’t like what mom Barbara said about her husband, David Eason, on Monday’s Teen Mom 2.

After Barbara confided in MTV security in Monday’s episode that she thinks Jenelle’s husband is “hurting her” and “keeping her like a prisoner,” the reality personality took to her Instagram Story with a telling statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well there goes me and mom moms (sic) relationship once again. #OutTheWindow,” she wrote on a black screen.

Jenelle and her mom have had a complicated relationship over the years, fighting over Jenelle’s drug use and boyfriends early on in her time on 16 and Pregnant, then feuding over Barbara’s custody of Jenelle’s firstborn, 9-year-old Jace.

After getting in a screaming match during the Season 8 reunion over Jenelle’s relationship with Eason, which Barbara claimed was abusive, the two appeared to mend fences, appearing together while filming after Eason was fired from the MTV show following a homophobic rant.

Jenelle explained earlier this season that the two came together during a stressful custody battle over 4-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, who alleges the little boy told him Eason had beaten him with a stick, and because Barbara had stopped being “mean to David.”

Barbara even kept her mouth shut about Eason after Jenelle’s disturbing October call to police made headlines, in which she told the dispatcher, “My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard. I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm. … All I know is that my collarbone hurts so bad.”

Jenelle later played the incident off as a “drunk misunderstanding” to her mom, who later told producers of her accepting the explanation at face value, “I really need her to be able to talk to me if something comes down again.”

Things came to a head for Barbara in Monday’s episode, however, when Jenelle sent producers aggressive text messages asking them to leave her alone after Eason refused to leave her side for filming.

“She’s mad because David was fired from MTV,” Barbara told producers. “Why are you blaming the whole world for that? It’s nobody’s fault but his own. I think it’s the call, and now people are calling her out on it and people are saying what happened and she doesn’t know how to turn that around.”

She later added to security personnel, “Maybe she needs to lose everything. Maybe if she loses everything, she can walk away from him.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV