‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Refuses to Film Without Husband David Eason

During Teen Mom 2‘s season finale Monday night, Jenelle Evans was forced to reconsider if she wanted to continue filming for the MTV reality series, as it was becoming increasingly difficult to do so without husband David Eason, who was fired by the network last year.

As the 27-year-old mom of three returned home to North Carolina from her trip to Florida, she wondered if it was worth it to continue filming if it would keep causing fights between her and Eason. She said even if Eason were willing to make things right with the network, that didn’t mean MTV would be willing to potentially sacrifice the safety of their crew.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m gonna have to talk to MTV about what the future’s gonna hold,” she admitted. “I don’t know if they’d accept his apology if he did apologize again. David feels like he needs to defend himself, and it upsets him.”

Eason was fired by the network over a year ago after posting a homophobic rant on social media. The latest season of Teen Mom 2 has seen noticeably less of Evans now that Eason is barred from filming.

Eason did end up apologizing to the producers in a text message, and Evans got on a call with them to explain that she couldn’t keep traveling to film without him, telling them it wasn’t working out in her personal life and she was at a breaking point. She said she was tired of MTV adding new rules at her and trying to balance filming without David, as well as living her day-to-day life.

“When any Teen Mom couple goes and travels, they bring whoever they’re married to, and I don’t have that option, and I don’t feel comfortable doing that,” she said. “It’s causing issues.”

MTV announced last week that it had cut ties with Evans. “We have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the network said in a statement.

Elsewhere on the episode, Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert dealt with their daughter Addie, who suddenly got a very sore threat. At the hospital, doctors cleared Addie to go home before her test results came in, putting her on antibiotics for two weeks and instructing a follow-up appointment with a pediatrician. Although Messer was stressing that something terrible could be happening with Addie’s lymph nodes, Addie was just happy to spend the day with both of her parents. In fact, Messer and the girls even slept at Calvert’s house to be closer to the hospital.

Messer’s sister, Victoria, thought that something may have happened between Messer and Calvert, but Messer reassured her it was totally innocent and that they both slept on opposite ends of the couch with Addie.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska‘s heart monitor test results came back clear, but she was still feeling anxious — so when husband Cole DeBoer and Aubree left for their father/daughter dance, Houska’s dad, Randy, kept her company so she wouldn’t be home alone.

During their own father/daughter night, the two talked about how Chelsea constantly worried about the worst case scenario happening to her and her kids in her own home, and she realized she needed to do something to help her anxiety.

She saw her family doctor and asked about anxiety medication, but her doctor said there was nothing she could take while nursing Layne, aside from antidepressants, which she’d already tried before. She wasn’t convinced any alternative solutions would help.