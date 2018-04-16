Jenelle Evans Addresses Pregnancy Rumors in Barely-There Bikini Pic

Jenelle Evans isn’t pregnant, she’s just eating good.

The Teen Mom 2 personality poked fun at recent pregnancy rumors in a series of Instagram pictures Sunday where she showed off her “thick” body in a tiny rainbow bikini.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Showing off her curves and toned tummy while floating atop a pineapple raft in the pool, Evans captioned her photos, “they will say ‘she’s pregnant.” She accompanied the captioned with the hashtag string, “thick,” “summer,” “good vibes,” “bikini” and “rumors.”

Evans, who has three children, Jace, 8, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 1, is the subject of pregnancy rumors pretty regularly, with fans of the MTV series projecting she might be expecting at the slightest hint of a baby bump under her clothes. So the 26-year-old has gotten pretty good at shutting down speculation.

In January, she shut down a round of rumors by revealing she had recently undergone stomach surgery, which is why her stomach was looking a little bloated.

“Sorry if you guys assumed I’ve been pregnant anytime recently but I’m not pregnant,” she wrote on Snapchat. “Just been bloated for the wrong reasons…[laugh my a– off].”

The MTV personality then posted a picture of her bloated stomach, elaborating on the “wrong reasons.”

“I’m home a lot lately, mainly because of stomach issues. Stayed in on NYE, couldn’t even wrap my Christmas presents,” she continued. “I’ve been recovering from hernia repair surgery. I hope my health is better now and I don’t look bloated anymore.”

Her most recent pregnancy ended with quite a bit of drama in and of itself.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member admitted in a February interview on Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast, that she tested positive for THC — a chemical found in marijuana — while in the hospital after giving birth to her and husband David Eason’s daughter last January.

“I’m not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did,” she explained. “So [Child Protective Services] were like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can’t even eat.’ And they said, ‘OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.’”

After taking her daughter home, Evans said CPS carried out wellness checks and closed the case pertaining to her drug test.

“After I had Ensley, they said CPS will just come by to do a [wellness] check since you tested positive,” Evans said. “They came and did a check-up, and everything is fine. They closed the case.”

However, Evans said Child Protective Services has come “like 30 times” to keep checking on her and her family, which she said stems from a lot of online speculation that she and Eason are abusive and neglectful parents based on their behavior on the MTV show.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans