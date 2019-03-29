‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Praises Mom for Helping Her Through ‘Deepest Darkest Time’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is thanking her mom Barbara for getting her through difficult times after years of fighting.

After Monday’s episode of the MTV series, in which Kailyn Lowry claimed to have been one of the pivotal players in her co-star’s life during her past struggle with substance abuse, Evans took to Twitter to give her mother credit for what Lowry was claiming.

“If anything the ONLY woman that helped me through my deepest darkest time was my MOTHER,” she wrote. “Thanks to her I was able to get through it all and overcome everything.”

Jenelle’s comments took many by surprise, as she and her mother have had a contentious relationship regarding Barb having custody over her 9-year-old son Jace for years, but the two have recently repaired their relationship amid the fallout surrounding her marriage to David Eason.

The day before thanking her mother on Twitter, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a photo of her mother with 2-year-old daughter Ensley, writing, “#HappyBirthday Mom! Super glad we have reconnected and let’s keep it that way. The kids love you around.”

Jenelle revealed earlier in the ongoing season of Teen Mom 2 that she had gotten back on good terms with her mother amid accusations that Eason had hit her 3-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith.

With their relationship re-forged, Barbara even volunteered to visit Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, in New York to see if he was in a stable place to meet his son for the first time. When Lewis didn’t show up, however, tending to his ailing father last-minute, both mother and daughter came together on the important decision to keep him from Jace for now.

“I mean he didn’t even show up in New York,” Jenelle told her mom in an episode earlier this month, “and he calls you at the last minute saying, ‘Oh, I’m in Florida, surprise, surprise!’ So much irresponsibilities that he has shown. It’s not right for Jace to meet him right now.”

“I’m so happy that our relationship is so on track,” Barb added. “We’re even better than we’ve ever been.”

“I just wanted everyone to get along,” Jenelle responded. “Since I’m older now, instead of you sitting here badgering me about what I’m doing — where I’m at — you just kind of let me go. And then when you did, I learned from my mistakes.”

