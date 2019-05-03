‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Posts First Photo Since Husband David Eason Allegedly Shot and Killed Her Dog

Jenelle Evans is leaning on family in her first Instagram photo since it was revealed that her husband, David Eason, had allegedly shot and killed her young French bulldog, Nugget.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to the social media platform Friday morning to share a sweet throwback snap of her and 2-year-old daughter Ensely, whom she shares with Eason, soaking up the sun.

“Squishy face,” she captioned the sweet throwback photo.

The photo came just two days after her husband seemingly confirmed that he had shot and killed the family dog, Eason taking to Instagram to share a video of his daughter leaning into Nugget, who then nipped at the toddler.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he captioned the post, which also included a photo of Ensley with a reddened cheek after the incident. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Breaking her silence on the matter just hours later, Evans stated that she was “speechless” and “crying everyday.”

“You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons,” she wrote. “Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

According to numerous reports, some of which allege Nugget’s death was premeditated on Eason’s part, Eason had gone into a fit of rage after the dog nipped at Ensley. He then beat the dog until it was “lifeless” before taking it into the woods, where he allegedly shot and killed Nugget.

Although the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department initially stated that they would not be investigating the case unless Evans filed a police report, it was later revealed that the Sheriff’s Department would visit the property in an attempt to locate Nugget and confirm or deny reports of the dog’s death after Animal Control officers drove up to the property but were forced to turn around due to safety concerns.

Currently, Eason has not been charged in connection to Nugget’s death.