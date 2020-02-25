‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Opens up About ‘Sharing a Space’ With David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans continued to clear up the persistent questions about her relationship with estranged husband David Eason. There were rumors about them reuniting after they were seen together in Tennessee, but they only came together for the sake of their children. In another new interview, Evans said she is “sharing a space” with Eason and still trying to figure out what to do with homes in both Tennessee and North Carolina.

“Right now, my main priority is to keep the kids safe,” Evans told Teen Mom Talk Now. “I have no idea what I’m doing.”

“My mind keeps going back and forth on what I should do,” she continued. “I do have an apartment in Tennessee, and I still do have my house here, so at the moment I’m kind of back and forth… I haven’t made an ultimate decision of what I’m doing.”

Evans said she is paying rent for her Tennessee apartment and a mortgage on the North Carolina home she shared with Eason.

“I can’t be paying thousands of dollars for two different places, so that’s another big issue I’m dealing with,” Evans explained to Teen Mom Talk Now.

Evans told the outlet she explained to Eason that if he really wanted to “work things out” between them, he would have to help pay the bills and make major life changes.

“I have to see that before we even speak about being back together, and you have to show me actions,” she said. “You can’t just tell me you’re going to do something; I need to see something happen.”

“It had nothing to do with him intentionally doing something because he hates the kids or him hurting the kids. It had nothing to do with that,” Evans said of cause for their break-up. “It had to do with me and David putting each other down as parents, calling [each other] names in front of the kids and cussing in front of the kids. I just want everyone to know [that] if me and David did reconcile things, it’s because of issues me and him had between ourselves.”

During several interviews Evans has done in the past few days, the former reality television star has insisted she is not in a relationship with Eason. The two are parents to 2-year-old daughter Ensley, and Eason has two sons from previous relationships.

“David and I are not together as of now,” Evans told Us Weekly on Feb. 17. “We are coparenting and deciding what to do about our futures because we own a house together. We cannot sell the house until we get repairs from the housing company who built it.”

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com earlier this month, Evans said her move to Nashville had to do with her desire to establish her independence.

“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’” Evans explained. “And I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff, but right now, people are iffy about what they want to do.”

Photo credit: Getty Images