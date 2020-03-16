Why ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Might Have Lost Her Latest Instagram Sponsorship

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans might have lost one of her Instagram sponsorships. Her followers believe the patenting app Peanut abruptly cut ties with the mother-of-three because she deleted a recent post sponsored by the app. One of Evans’ followers blasted the company, which allegedly told her the “content has been removed.”

Evans recently shared a photo of herself holding 2-year-old daughter Ensley, taken just after she was born. Although the post seemed like a touching throwback, the caption revealed it was an advertisement for Peanut, which parents can use to connect and get advice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is such a sentimental photo to me, it was taken when Ensley was born,” Evans wrote. “Becoming a mother was really overwhelming for me. There were so many emotions going through my head, ‘Will I be a good mom? How will I do this?’ I was so scared and nervous. I know I needed support from other moms but I didn’t know where to turn to. If you can relate to this, you should join Peanut.”

The post was later deleted, but screenshots survive elsewhere. One Twitter user pointed out that the caption did not even mention Evans’ two older children, sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5. Other social media users directed their frustrations to Peanut, reminding the company of the controversies Evans has been at the center of, reports Gossip Cop.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with a Peanut representative. The Twitter user sent messages listing Evans’ controversies, including her relationship with estranged husband David Eason.

“You will get a lot of [emails], DM’s and backlash over this,” the Twitter user wrote. “Research would have been better.”

“Thank you very much for bringing this to our attention. We are dealing with it ASAP,” the Parent representative replied. “The content has been removed.”

This is not the first time Evans has lost Instagram sponsors. In February 2018, meal delivery service Blue Apron cut ties with her. In December 2018, clothing brand PatPat did as well. However, other brands continued working with her, including weight loss program BoomBod.

MTV chose not to film Evans last year after Eason shot and killed their dog. In October 2019, she announced plans to divorce Eason, although that is still in the works. She did file for a protective order against him in November, listing several alleged incidents of abuse by Eason.

Despite the allegations of abuse, Eason and Evans have reunited. They are living together in North Carolina, but Evans has claimed they are not romantically involved.

“The thing is… I’m living my life regardless of what anyone says or no matter wtf I’m doing,” Evans told a fan on Twitter earlier this month. “I’m not obligated to owe anyone an explanation. My life isn’t shared on tv anymore, sorry. I’m not trying to impress any damn person.”

Photo credit: Getty Images