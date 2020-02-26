'Teen Mom 2' Fans React to Jenelle Evans' Dog Adoption News

Jenelle Evans revealed that she has adopted a new dog on Wednesday, and Teen Mom 2 fans are split. Evans has had her share of trouble with pets in the past, including the mysterious death of her last dog, Peanut. Now, fans are hoping things will be different for her new Goldendoodle, Rosey.

Evans shared a photo of Rosey on Twitter on Wednesday, along with a link to her blog. The dog was posing with two of her kids, and apparently receptive to their joyous hugs.

Evans explained in her blog post that she had actually gotten Rosey when she first moved to Tennessee back in November, early on in her divorce from David Eason. Eason was accused of shooting and killing her last dog, Peanut, though he and Evans later changed their stories about that.

"When I arrived I wanted to make the kids feel as comfortable as possible. I thought the best way to do this was to buy a dog," Evans wrote. "Yes, I know what you’re thinking, 'Jenelle is crazy!' Sometimes I have the best ideas, and sometimes I don't. This idea turned out to be a good one."

Evans explained that she picked a Goldendoodle because the breed is typically "super friendly" and "extremely playful" — perfect for Evans' animal-loving kids. She found a woman selling Goldendoodle puppies on Craigslist, then met up with her in person to pick one out.

"Even though this was a very fast decision to get a new dog and at a tough time in my life, I’m happy I did!" Evans wrote.

Of course, fans had mixed feelings about this new pet, and they let Evans know. Some are especially weary since Evans' ex-husband, Eason does not seem to be entirely out of her life yet. On Tuesday, TMZ published photos of Evans and Eason together, buying dog food and pet supplies in Tennessee.

Here is what fans are saying about Rosey in the replies to Evans' tweet.