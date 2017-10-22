‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jenelle Evans Reportedly Curses out Co-Star Kailyn Lowry Over Abuse Scandal

Two of the most popular Teen Mom cast members are feuding, and things are already getting ugly.

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans has reportedly sent co-star Kailyn Lowry several explicit-filled text messages out of anger. Evans is said to be furious about Lowry taking MTV‘s side in the ongoing editing dispute Evans and husband David Eason are embroiled in.

Evans claims the network edited footage to make it appear the couple were neglecting and abusing their children. Lowry spoke out about the incident and condemned Evans’ actions.

In retaliation, Evans reportedly confronted Lowry about her “b—-ass comments.”

“Jenelle texted Kail and told her she shouldn’t be making ‘b—-ass comments,’ about her life unless she knows the full story,” a source told Radar. “She complained about coming under fire on social media for not feeding her son.”

Evans then blamed Lowry and the other “girls like her” for her not wanting to return to the MTV reality series for another season.

“She told Kail she hasn’t filmed and doesn’t plan on it because of girls like her on the show.”

Lowry then reportedly tried to end the conversation by wishing Evans a nice day, but Evan fired back with “You too, you b—-.”

Both cast members are in Los Angeles for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special finale, so some sparks are sure to fly before long.