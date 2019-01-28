‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans and Husband David Are ‘Doomsday Prepping’ for Nuclear War

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are ready for anything—even World War III.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed in a clip from Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show that she and her husband were extra prepared for Hurricane Florence to hit their North Carolina home because they “were doomsday prepping when the whole Kim Jong-un thing was happening.”

What Evans appears to be referring to is when the North Korean Supreme Leader and President Donald Trump went back and forth on Twitter throughout parts of 2017 and 2018, both threatening nuclear action against one another. The two have since met at a summit in June 2018, and Trump said at a rally in October that the two have since fallen “in love.”

“We’re prepared for anything.” 🙏 @PBandJenelley_1 and her family are recovering from Hurricane Florence on Monday’s #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/wxMDmCXmox — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 27, 2019

Jenelle’s somewhat unusual admission came during a meeting with her mom, Barbara Evans, a few weeks after Hurricane Florence had left her husband and their mixed family of four children without power for almost a week.

“North Carolina got hit really hard by Hurricane Florence and we were right in the middle of it,” Jenelle explains in the clip. “It was my weekend with both [4-year-old son Kaiser] and [9-year-old son Jace], so we had all the kids, and we lost power but were safe.”

Jenelle explained that while her mom had decided to evacuate her home during the hurricane, she and Eason felt it best to hunker down.

“The kids were completely fine during the storm, and they just didn’t like the fact that there wasn’t any power and when they couldn’t take a shower. But our pool was clean and our pool was good so we used our pool to take baths in,” she explained, adding, “I really felt like we were in a third world country.”

She did hear from the mother of ex Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares Kaiser, asking her if they wanted to stay her “safer” house, but based on the ongoing custody battle between the two, the reality personality wasn’t having it.

“I don’t know what she was trying to insinuate—that she could take better care of Kaiser during a hurricane than I can?” she told Barbara.

It was then that she revealed the lengths to which her family had gone to make sure they were safe from anything. “We were really prepared for, no offense, but we were doomsday prepping when the whole Kim Jong-un thing was happening, so we’re prepared for anything.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

