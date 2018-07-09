‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Hints at Season 9 Holdout



Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans might have hinted she is not involved in the upcoming ninth season of the show.

On Saturday, Evans went on a Twitter tirade about her mother, Barbara. In one tweet, she revealed that she has not had cameras following her for the past two weeks.

“My mom talked so much s– about me and [husband David Eason] my son doesn’t even know me anymore,” Evans wrote to one fan. “You can say ‘you and David argue all the time’ but people that know us personally know we are fine, so you can stop repeating rumors.”

In a separate tweet, Evans continued, “And by building our relationship I meant within these past 2 weeks that hasn’t been filmed at all and you have no idea about. Stop thinking you guys know every aspect of my life.”

The tweet appeared to confirm a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Evans was holding out on MTV after the network renewed it for a new season. She is refusing to re-sign unless there are some accommodations for her husband, who MTV fired in February.

“Basically, Jenelle wants David included in filming, and if that’s not possible, she wants him to be allowed to be around while she’s filming. She doesn’t care if he isn’t shown on-camera or paid. She told [the producer] that if she is filming at their home, she is not going to make David leave,” a source explained to The Ashley. “She also wants him to be able to attend Reunions and other filming events with her – even if he doesn’t go on camera – and for MTV to pay for his travel.”

In February, MTV said Eason would no longer be included on Teen Mom 2 after he went on a homophobic Twitter rant following criticism for posting a photo of Evans holding a gun on the same say the Parkland, Florida high school shooting.

Evans has defended her husband, once tweeting she will stand by his opinions “until the day we die.”

“I will stand by my husband and his opinions until the day we die,” Evans wrote on June 23. “I’m sorry he offended anyone in the past, but he doesn’t HATE anyone. Never said that word. We all have opinions and sometimes they can be assholes, everyone has one. Hanging on every word ever spoke.”

Evans has two children, Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 4. Evans’ mother has custody of Jace, while Evans has also been in a custody dispute with Kaiser’s father, ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and Griffith’s family. Evans and Eason are also parents to daughter Ensley, who was born in January 2017.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

